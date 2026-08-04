People fed up of BJP, this is just the beginning: Priyanka on bypoll results

With the BJP suffering defeat in bypolls in Bihar's Bankipur and Madhya Pradesh's Datia, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday claimed that this showed that the people are tired and fed up with the BJP.

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The BJP faced embarrassing defeats in assembly bypolls in Bankipur of Bihar, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor wrested the seat vacated by the ruling party chief Nitin Nabin. The saffron party also suffered defeat in Datia assembly seat.

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Asked about the bypoll results, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in Parliament House complex, "It is clear that the people are tired and fed up with the BJP. They are now understanding what is happening in the country."

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"This is the beginning," she added.

In Gujarat, the BJP retained the Manjalpur assembly seat in Vadodara district, with its candidate Satish Govindbhai Patel defeating his Congress challenger and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari by 30,630 votes.

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Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar was last held by Nabin before he resigned as an MLA to take up the national role, thus necessitating the bypoll.