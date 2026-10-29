'People have right to protest, but must be peaceful': Naidu urges to follow Constitution

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday that citizens had the right to protest but stressed that demonstrations must remain peaceful and adhere to the Constitution. He criticised attempts to disrupt public life in the name of democracy, saying people must exercise patience and use democratic processes to bring about political change.

Addressing a session on “Duties of a Citizen for a Viksit Bharat”, hosted by Bharat ki Soch at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, Naidu said attempts to create disorder and unrest in the name of freedom amounted to an abuse of fundamental rights.

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“Does it mean to say that people do not have a right to protest? They definitely have a right to protest. Protest must be peaceful and follow the Constitution,” he said.

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His remarks come amid protests by Opposition parties in the Capital over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and electoral issues.

Naidu said citizens seeking change should participate in public life, engage with people and wait for their opportunity through elections rather than create disturbances.

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“If you want to change the regime, work hard, and then participate in public life, and wait for your opportunity. If you are impatient, then you will become impatient,” he said, advising people to educate others, engage with communities and contribute constructively to society.

Emphasising the relationship between citizens’ rights and responsibilities, Naidu said the responsibility for nation-building could not rest with the government alone. He said fundamental rights and fundamental duties were interdependent, arguing that citizens must fulfil their responsibilities while asserting their rights.

“Nowadays everybody talks about rights, but they don't worry much about duties,” he said.

Naidu also called on voters to choose their elected representatives on the basis of character, calibre, capacity and conduct rather than caste, community, criminality and cash. He urged Members of Parliament and legislators to discharge their responsibilities by participating effectively in debates and discussions.

“Parliamentarians and assembly, they must discuss, debate and decide. Three Ds. Discuss, debate and decide,” he said.

The former Vice-President also stressed the need to restore ethical values in public life and strengthen the country’s family and education systems. He called for moral education to be incorporated into the school curriculum from Class VIII onwards, saying education should foster integrity, compassion, discipline and a sense of responsibility alongside academic knowledge and skills.

He also advocated teaching children the Ramayana and the Mahabharata for their ethical and value-based lessons rather than viewing them through a narrow religious lens.

Naidu urged young people to pursue higher education, develop modern skills and participate actively in public life. Recalling his journey from a rural village to the country’s second-highest constitutional office, he said hard work, discipline and a commitment to public service had shaped his career.

“Aim high, dream high, work hard,” he said, advising the younger generation to contribute to nation-building.

Calling peace a prerequisite for progress, Naidu said citizens must respect the rule of law, public property and democratic institutions. He also cautioned against the misuse of social media to spread sensationalism and create social tensions, urging families to spend more time together and guide children towards responsible behaviour.

He said the vision of a developed India by 2047 required collective participation, with citizens contributing to the country’s growth through responsible conduct, continuous learning and a commitment to the larger national interest.