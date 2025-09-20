DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / People stage protests against Assam Rifles ambush in Manipur, search underway for attackers

People stage protests against Assam Rifles ambush in Manipur, search underway for attackers

Two jawans killed, five injured in armed attack in Bishnupur district; no group has claimed responsibility
article_Author
PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 12:47 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An injured jawan of Assam Rifles being brought to a hospital after a group of armed men attacked a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Manipur's Bishnupur district in Imphal on Friday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

Locals of Nambol in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Saturday morning staged protests against the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in the area the previous day.

Advertisement

Search operations are being conducted in the area for the attackers and the vehicle used by them, police said.

The locals, wearing traditional mourning attire, raised slogans and held placards condemning the attack and for “creating fear and panic among the public”, at a sit-in just one kilometre from the ambush spot.

Advertisement

Later, women took out a protest rally denouncing the attack, and criticised the opening of fire in public places.

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others were injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Nambol Sabal Leikai area on Friday evening, officials said, adding no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Advertisement

An uneasy calm prevailed in the state capital Imphal, and Bishnupur district on Saturday morning, with the identity of the perpetrators yet to be known.

One of the protesters, S Bungo, said, “What exactly did the armed men want to achieve through this barbaric and unprovoked attack? It would be extremely wrong on the part of the armed men to see the restraint shown by the uniformed personnel as weakness. They should realise that both security agencies and government officials have been tremendously considerate of the public emotions throughout the ethnic conflict. That should not be seen as a weakness.”

Prominent Churachandpur-based organisation Kuki Zo Council also condemned the attack on the paramilitary forces.

The council emphasised that the attack occurred at a place in Imphal Valley where AFSPA was not in force.

The attack took place when Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal on Friday evening.

“... the column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the highway in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred and five were injured, who have since been evacuated to RIMS and are currently stable. Search operations are ongoing to apprehend the terrorists involved in the incident,” a defence statement said.

The deceased persons were identified as Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap.

Injured personnel N Nongthon told reporters, “The assailants, numbering around four to five, suddenly opened fire at us. We did not immediately retaliate as it would have led to injuries to the public, as it was not an isolated area.”

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the attack on security forces.

“The governor expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers, acknowledging their unwavering courage and dedication in protecting the nation,” a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Bhalla prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the ambush.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts