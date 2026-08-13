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Home / India / People were 'betrayed', 'misled' with promises of bringing Messi to Kerala: Minister Vishnunadh

People were 'betrayed', 'misled' with promises of bringing Messi to Kerala: Minister Vishnunadh

State Sports Minister O J Janeesh on Wednesday had indicated there will be a probe into the matter

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PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 10:07 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Lionel Messi. File
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Kerala Minister for Tourism and Culture P C Vishnunadh on Thursday said the people were "betrayed and misled" with promises of bringing Lionel Messi and the Argentina team to the state and it is going to be investigated.

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The minister said the inquiry will be based on a report given by the Sports Department regarding the matter.

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"There is a feeling that people of Kerala were betrayed. They misled people by claiming that Messi will come. So, there is going to be an investigation based on the report of the Sports Department.

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"The investigation will be in accordance with law. There will be nothing unlawful about the probe," Vishnunadh told reporters.

State Sports Minister O J Janeesh on Wednesday had indicated there will be a probe into the matter.

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He had also rejected the former minister V Abdurahiman's claims regarding the matter and alleged that government machinery was misused to facilitate financial gains for a private individual.

Abdurahiman, however, has rejected the allegations and maintained that the LDF government had followed all prescribed procedures while attempting to bring the Argentina team to Kerala for a friendly match.

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