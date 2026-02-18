Persons with Disabilities Act is for empowering the disabled, cannot be invoked to deny medical treatment, rules AFT

The Armed Forces Tribunal has held that the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Act is aimed at creating facilities and infrastructures to enable disabled persons to participate fully in all societal activities and its provisions cannot be used to deny medical treatment under government schemes.

“The, PWD Act, 1995, was enacted for ensuring and taking steps to ensure that disabled persons did not feel discriminated against. They should be made capable to fully integrate into society and be able to productively contribute to it. It has not been enacted with the intention of serving as a guide for medical treatment,” the Tribunal’s Chandigarh Bench comprising Justice Sudhir Mittal and Lt Gen RP Singh ruled in their order of February 16.

The son of a retired soldier who is a member of the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) was denied treatment under the scheme for a chronic kidney ailment that left him 100 percent disabled. He was undergoing treatment through ECHS polyclinics since 2009.

As the condition of the son was not improving, a specialist advised kidney transplant. He went to the ECHS Polyclinic at Mohali but was refused referral to a hospital. Under the circumstances, he was left with no alternative but to get the kidney transplant done at his own expense in a private hospital, the bills of which were not reimbursed.

The authorities contended that the son was 32 years old in accordance with a letter issued by the Army Headquarters in 2018, only persons disabled as per the PWD Act, are eligible for treatment if they are over 25 years of age, but renal disease and kidney disorder is not included in the list of 21 diseases for which treatment can be availed.

The Bench observed that under provisions of the PWD Act, free education was to be provided only up to the age of 18 years and this is the only reference to age in the enactment.

The Bench further pointed out that another letter issued by the government in 2020 clearly showed that referral through ECHS polyclinics is not necessary for patients of renal disease.

Observing that disability has been defined to mean visual, hearing, locomotor disabilities and mental retardation / illness related disabilities, the Bench said that the effort was to integrate persons with such problems into society as they usually suffer discrimination.

“Thus, it is thus clear that the averment regarding availability of treatment through ECHS to those dependents above 25 years of age only if they possessed disabilities mentioned in the PWD Act, 1995, is completely illogical,” the Bench ruled.