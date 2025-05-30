DT
Home / India / Perverse guy, not entitled to sentence suspension: SC to doctor who sexually assaulted daughter

Perverse guy, not entitled to sentence suspension: SC to doctor who sexually assaulted daughter

Man becomes a beast after drinking, the Supreme Court on Thursday observed while refusing to entertain the plea of a cardiologist seeking suspension of sentence for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old daughter. A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish...
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:04 AM May 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose. iStock
Man becomes a beast after drinking, the Supreme Court on Thursday observed while refusing to entertain the plea of a cardiologist seeking suspension of sentence for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old daughter.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said the doctor has been convicted by a trial court and it was not inclined to grant any relief. "See, the kind of things he has done to the child. You do not deserve any relief. The child has made statements against your client. He is a perverse guy, not entitled to any suspension. They were drunk," the bench observed orally.

"You can't do this to your own daughter. Why will she testify against father. She is a small girl who has withstood cross examination. Man becomes a beast after having a drink. We should not say this, but we are the most liberal bench. If we are not giving bail, there are reasons," the bench observed orally.

The doctor had committed the sexual assault under the influence of alcohol. The lawyer appearing for the doctor contended that the testimony of the daughter was tutored. Holding that over 12 lakh cases were pending in the Allahabad High Court, the lawyer said the appeal against the conviction would not be heard any time soon. The top court said that cannot be grounds for suspension of sentence. The lawyer then withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

In the FIR, the survivor's mother had accused her husband of sexually assaulting their daughter. The survivor's mother had stated that she stays in Varanasi while her estranged husband stays at Haldwani where he runs a nursing home. On March 23, 2018, the doctor took his daughter along with him to Haldwani and on March 30 telephoned his wife to take her back. Later, the girl told her mother that her father was a bad man and had indulged in bad touch.

