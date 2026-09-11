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Home / India / Pesticide manufacturers, dealers face new compliance regime from Sep 15

Pesticide manufacturers, dealers face new compliance regime from Sep 15

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:46 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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India’s pesticide regulatory system is set for a major digital overhaul with the Insecticides (Amendment) Rules, 2026 coming into force from September 15, making online licensing, digital stock records and electronic monthly returns mandatory for key players in the insecticide supply chain.

Notified by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on June 17, the amendments to the Insecticides Rules, 1971 seek to replace a substantial part of the existing paper-based compliance system with digital processes covering manufacturers, importers, sellers, distributors and regulatory inspectors.

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The move is expected to bring greater traceability to the manufacture, import, sale and distribution of insecticides while giving licensing authorities more timely information on stocks and transactions.

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Under the amended rules, applications for licences to manufacture insecticides, as well as licences to sell, stock, exhibit for sale or distribute them, will have to be submitted digitally in Form II.

“The manufacturing licence fee remains Rs 2,000 per insecticide, subject to a maximum of Rs 20,000 for all insecticides covered in an application. Digital payment of prescribed fees has also been enabled,” the rules stated.

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A major change in the new rules is the mandatory shift to digital record-keeping.

Manufacturers and other regulated entities will have to maintain insecticide-wise records electronically instead of relying on physical registers. The amended framework covers records relating to sales, distribution, manufacture, imports, purchases and stocks of technical-grade and formulated insecticides, the ministry said.

Manufacturers and importers will also have to submit monthly electronic returns within 15 days of the close of each month. Separate formats have been prescribed for technical-grade and formulated insecticides through Appendices D1 and D2 of Form III, it said.

The digitalization move has also been extended to enforcement as insecticide inspectors will be required to maintain electronic records of inspections, sample collection, stock seizures and other enforcement actions.

The amended rules also provide for digital receipts and electronic transmission of information relating to testing and laboratory analysis.

“The government’s broader objective is to streamline the regulatory system, reduce paperwork and improve transparency and traceability. The reforms also bring India’s pesticide regulatory administration closer to a technology-driven compliance model,” an official of the ministry said.

However, policy experts feel the transition could be more challenging for smaller manufacturers, rural distributors and pesticide dealers that have traditionally relied on paper registers and manual processes.

“The industry has always flagged concerns over digital readiness, internet connectivity and familiarity with government portals among smaller operators. Besides centralized digital frameworks might diminish the oversight and enforcement capabilities traditionally held by state-level regulatory bodies,” agriculture analyst Akash Jindal said.

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