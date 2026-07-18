Pet dog lunges at 3 girls inside lift in Mumbai building; CCTV clip goes viral

Panic gripped a high-rise residential tower in Mumbai after a pet dog allegedly turned aggressive inside an elevator and lunged at three young girls, a harrowing incident captured on CCTV that has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening at Sheth Irene tower in the western suburb of Malad.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported to the authorities, and no complaint has been lodged, they said, adding that the resident had permission to take her pet in the lift.

Advertisement

The CCTV footage, which went viral on social media, showed a woman entering the building’s lift with her pet dog while the girls were already inside.

Shortly after the lift doors closed, the dog suddenly became aggressive and lunged towards the girls, causing panic inside the confined space. The dog owner was seen trying to restrain the animal as it attempted to pounce on the girls, the footage showed.

Advertisement

As the lift reaches its floor, one of the girls is seen rushing to exit the lift, even as the dog tries to chase her before the owner manages to pull it back, preventing any serious harm.

CCTV from Mumbai Malad West lift: Pet dog suddenly lunges aggressively at 3 young girls. Owner struggles to restrain it on leash as kids panic. No serious injuries, but sparks debate on pet control in shared spaces. pic.twitter.com/wvzhIwAM0y — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 17, 2026

No injuries were reported in the incident. However, the footage has gone viral on social media, triggering concern among residents, police said.