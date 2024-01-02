Petition in SC challenges three new criminal laws

New Delhi, January 1

A week after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act, a PIL in the Supreme Court has challenged their validity, alleging there were several “defects and discrepancies” in the laws aimed to replace colonial-era penal laws.

“The new criminal laws are far more draconian and establish a police state in reality and violate every provision of fundamental rights of the people of India. If the British laws were considered colonial and draconian, then the Indian laws now stand far more draconian as in the British period you could keep a person in police custody for a maximum of 15 days. Extending it to 15 to 90 days and more is a shocking provision enabling police torture,” petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari submitted.

Alleging that the three new criminal laws were enacted without any parliamentary debate as most of the Opposition members were under suspension, Tiwari urged the top court to stay their operation and immediately set up an expert committee to assess their viability. — TNS

Top court reopens today after winter break

As the Supreme Court reopens on Tuesday after the winter break, several important cases, including TMC leader Mahua Moitra's petition against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, SYL canal dispute and Punjab Government's petition against extension of BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 to 50 km along the Indo-Pak border, await its indulgence.

