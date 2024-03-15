Petrol, DIESEL cheaper by Rs 2

The Centre on Thursday reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 across the country. New prices will be effective from March 15, 2024, 6:00 am. Petrol will now be available in New Delhi for Rs 94.72 a litre as against Rs 96.72 earlier. The new diesel prices in Delhi will be Rs 87.62 a litre as against Rs 89.62 earlier.

