Home / India / Pet's custody: Delhi HC asks TMC MP Moitra, Dehadrai to 'sort out issue'

The court was informed that the suit filed before the trial court by Moitra sought joint custody of the pet Rottweiler 'Henry'
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:07 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
Representative pic. iStock
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought TMC MP Mahua Moitra's response to a plea filed by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai against an order restraining him from publicising the issue related to custody battle over a pet dog.

Justice Manoj Jain issued notice to Moitra on the appeal and asked the parties why don't they sit together and sort out the issue out of court.

The two were reportedly in a relationship but parted ways later.

The court was informed that the suit filed before the trial court by Moitra sought joint custody of the pet Rottweiler "Henry".

Dehadrai challenged the trial court's ex-parte order directing to "ensure the present proceedings shall not be publicised in any manner”.

He called it a “sweeping gag order” and said he was restrained from being able to disclose the existence of Moitra's suit to anyone in public domain.

