'Pets not allowed outside but inside': Rahul amid row over bringing dog in Parliament

Amid a row over his colleague Renuka Chowdhury bringing a stray dog to Parliament House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said pets are not allowed outside but "inside".

Advertisement

Responding to Gandhi's comments during an informal chat with reporters, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in an X post, "Rahul Gandhi is comparing his own Congressmen, and Opposition leaders to Dog! This is how Parivarvadi treat temple of democracy." "Dog is the main topic of today, I believe. What has the poor dog done. The dog had come here. Why is it not allowed?" Gandhi told reporters.

Advertisement

Pets are not allowed here but they are allowed inside, he added while pointing to the Parliament House building.

Advertisement

Noting that dogs are not allowed inside Parliament, Gandhi said, "I guess these are the things that India is discussing these days."

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Chowdhury on Monday brought a rescued stray in her car inside Parliament, prompting ruling party members to demand action against her.

Advertisement

Chowdhury took to social media to post a video of her spending some moments with her pets.

"Some moments heal you without saying a word — mine have paws. Each of these faces carries a story of love, rescue, trust and pure joy. "Life feels fuller, softer, kinder when I'm with them. Grateful for my little universe of fur and unconditional love," Chowdhury said on X, while sharing the video.