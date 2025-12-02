DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 'Pets not allowed outside but inside': Rahul amid row over bringing dog in Parliament

'Pets not allowed outside but inside': Rahul amid row over bringing dog in Parliament

"I guess these are the things that India is discussing these days," the Congress leader said

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:21 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A dog seen inside Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary's car outside the Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, in New Delhi, Monday. PTI
Advertisement

Amid a row over his colleague Renuka Chowdhury bringing a stray dog to Parliament House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said pets are not allowed outside but "inside".

Advertisement

Responding to Gandhi's comments during an informal chat with reporters, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in an X post, "Rahul Gandhi is comparing his own Congressmen, and Opposition leaders to Dog! This is how Parivarvadi treat temple of democracy." "Dog is the main topic of today, I believe. What has the poor dog done. The dog had come here. Why is it not allowed?" Gandhi told reporters.

Advertisement

Pets are not allowed here but they are allowed inside, he added while pointing to the Parliament House building.

Advertisement

Noting that dogs are not allowed inside Parliament, Gandhi said, "I guess these are the things that India is discussing these days."

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Chowdhury on Monday brought a rescued stray in her car inside Parliament, prompting ruling party members to demand action against her.

Advertisement

Chowdhury took to social media to post a video of her spending some moments with her pets.

"Some moments heal you without saying a word — mine have paws. Each of these faces carries a story of love, rescue, trust and pure joy. "Life feels fuller, softer, kinder when I'm with them. Grateful for my little universe of fur and unconditional love," Chowdhury said on X, while sharing the video.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts