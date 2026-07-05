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Home / India / Pharmacy Council of India introduces AI applications in revamped B.Pharm curriculum

Pharmacy Council of India introduces AI applications in revamped B.Pharm curriculum

The new syllabus has been designed to develop the core competencies and professional attributes expected of every pharmacy graduate, says the Council

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:31 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has introduced a major overhaul of the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) curriculum, to be implemented from the 2026–27 academic session, marking a significant step towards modernising pharmaceutical education in the country.

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In an official notification, the Council announced an updated syllabus with a focus on innovation, flexibility and industry relevance.

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The syllabus places strong emphasis on scientific fundamentals, practical and experiential learning, research orientation, and the development of professional competencies essential for modern pharmacy practice. It also introduces emerging areas, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and latest digital technologies, enabling students to understand their applications in fields such as drug discovery, pharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacy practice, while remaining firmly grounded in the core pharmaceutical sciences. The curriculum also introduces the use of AI and digital technologies in food waste management and resource optimization.

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The key highlights of the curriculum, in addition to digital and AI technologies, include research projects in the seventh and eighth semesters, internships in the fourth and sixth semesters, interdisciplinary learning, and a wide range of elective courses that provide students with greater flexibility. The curriculum also emphasizes strong industry and clinical exposure, outcome-based education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and start-up development, among other key features.

According to the Council, the new syllabus has been designed to develop the core competencies and professional attributes expected of every pharmacy graduate. These include proficiency in pharmaceutical knowledge, scientific and analytical thinking, ethical and professional integrity, patient-centered orientation, industry and practice readiness, digital and technological awareness, effective communication skills, and other essential competencies.

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