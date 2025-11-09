DT
PhD scholar alleges casteist abuse by Sanskrit professor at Kerala University; FIR lodged

The FIR stated that accused Vijayakumari told the complainant that people from lower castes could not learn Sanskrit and that she would clean her room with water after they entered

PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 09:58 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
The professor allegedly refused to sign the research scholar's thesis. Representational photo: Istock
The head of the Sanskrit Department at Kerala University has been booked for allegedly making casteist remarks against a research scholar while refusing to sign his thesis, police said on Sunday.

Sreekaryam Police registered the case against CN Vijayakumari, Head of the Sanskrit Department and Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at the university's Kariavattom campus.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Vipin Vijayan, a native of Vanchiyoor and a research scholar in the department.

According to the FIR registered late Saturday night, Vijayakumari allegedly refused to sign Vijayan's thesis after his open defence held on October 15.

Later, when Vijayan approached her again, requesting that she sign the document to complete his PhD process, the accused allegedly made casteist remarks in the presence of other teachers and students, the FIR said.

The complaint also alleged that Vijayakumari had been making similar caste-based remarks since 2015, when Vijayan began his M Phil at the Kariavattom campus under her supervision, the FIR said.

The FIR stated that Vijayakumari allegedly told the complainant that people from lower castes could not learn Sanskrit and that she would clean her room with water after they entered.

The police said a case has been registered under sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, that deals with the crime of intentionally insulting and abusing a member of the SC/ST community by caste name in public view.

Officials added that the offences are non-bailable, and a detailed probe will be conducted before deciding on her arrest.

Earlier, when the controversy broke out, Vijayakumari denied making any casteist remarks and claimed she had refused to sign the thesis as the researcher lacked sufficient knowledge of Sanskrit and his work contained several issues.

