Philanthropist Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, March 8
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday nominated philanthropist and author Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha on the occasion of Women's Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the decision, so did the entire BJP top brass.
"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," PM said.
Sudha Murty, the wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murty, was chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and is an independent educator and philanthropist.
She's also the mother-in-law of UK Premiere Rishi Sunak.
