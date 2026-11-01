The mobile phone allegedly used in the sting operation targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was purchased in New Delhi and handed over to Prajwal Prasad at the official residence of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the national capital, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

The handover was made on Prasad's instructions, according to the statement of arrested accused Ritesh Pandey, the Commissioner said.

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Pandey, a Delhi-based man, was arrested on October 24 in connection with the uploading of a video of the alleged sting operation on social media. He was the first person to be arrested in the case.

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The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police apprehended him in Delhi and brought him to the city for questioning.

According to Singh, Pandey and Vinod Sharma purchased the mobile phone from a shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh area and subsequently handed it over to Prasad at Kumaraswamy's official residence.

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"On the instructions of Prajwal Prasad, Vinod Sharma and Ritesh Pandey purchased a mobile phone from a shop in Karol Bagh. They later handed the phone over to Prajwal Prasad at Kumaraswamy's official residence in Delhi," he told reporters.

Two videos containing serious allegations against Siddaramaiah were uploaded on YouTube, reportedly in September.

The Congress leader subsequently approached the court and obtained an injunction restraining the media from reporting on the videos. He also lodged a police complaint seeking an investigation.

The case was registered at the CCB police station, and several police teams are investigating different aspects of the alleged sting operation.

Police have issued notices to Sharma and Prasad based on their findings so far. However, both are absconding and have approached the court seeking anticipatory bail, Singh said.

"We have issued notices to Vinod Sharma and Prajwal Prasad, but they are absconding. They have also filed applications seeking anticipatory bail," he said.

Police have come across certain financial transactions between Pandey and Prasad, which are being verified. Investigators have gathered technical evidence, including CCTV footage and other digital details, the Commissioner said.

He added that all three individuals were associated with social media content creation and that investigators were examining their connections, respective roles and the duration of their association.

Asked whether Kumaraswamy had been issued a notice or whether his direct involvement in the alleged operation had been established, Singh said the investigation was still underway and it was too early to draw any conclusions.

"At present, we have arrested only Ritesh Pandey. He has stated that he brought the mobile phone and handed it over on the instructions of Prajwal Prasad. We cannot say anything conclusively at this stage," he said.

Singh reiterated that, according to Pandey's statement, Prasad was present at Kumaraswamy's residence when the phone was delivered.

"We will get more details once the other two are traced and questioned," he added.

Bengaluru city police on Thursday claimed that the allegations of sexual abuse portrayed in a viral sting video linked to Siddaramaiah were part of a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative.

State Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the investigation into the alleged sting operation was progressing and that technical evidence and several significant leads had emerged. He said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved, irrespective of their influence or position.

"Several important aspects have emerged during the technical examination of the evidence. The investigation is still underway, and more details will come out as it progresses. Anyone found involved will face legal action, no matter how influential they are," he told reporters in Kalaburagi, according to a release from his office.

Questioning the absence of certain individuals from the investigation, the minister said some people who had worked with Kumaraswamy and his close associates had not appeared before investigators.

"He should have asked them to cooperate with the investigation. Why is he not doing so?" he asked.

Accusing Kumaraswamy of indulging in what he termed "dirty politics" against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah, the minister said the investigation was far from over.

"This is just the trailer; the movie is yet to come," he remarked.

Priyank said further action would be based on documentary evidence and other material collected during the investigation. Everyone found involved, including Kumaraswamy's associates and supporters, would face action in accordance with the law, he said.

Challenging those alleging that he was behind the investigation, Kharge asked them to produce evidence to substantiate their claims.

He said he was refraining from disclosing all details to protect the confidentiality of the investigation. Some more documents were yet to be obtained, he added.