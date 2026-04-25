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Home / India / Photos of the day: Top news images & highlights from today

Photos of the day: Top news images & highlights from today

A curated selection of the day’s most striking images, captured by The Tribune’s photographers from across the region

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:02 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Tibetan monks celebrate the 37th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama at Lhabso Ri, Jonang Monastery in Sanjauli, Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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A mother’s shade: Navigating the scorching streets of Ludhiana on a hot Saturday to get her children safely home. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

A mother’s shade: Navigating the scorching streets of Ludhiana on a hot Saturday to get her children safely home. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

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Members of the Tibetan Women's Association pay tribute to the 11th Panchen Lama on his 37th birthday at McLeod Ganj. Photo: Kamal Jeet

Members of the Tibetan Women's Association pay tribute to the 11th Panchen Lama on his 37th birthday at McLeod Ganj. Photo: Kamal Jeet

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Workers install an air cooler in a shop at Kamla Market as temperatures rise in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Workers install an air cooler in a shop at Kamla Market as temperatures rise in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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Congress candidate for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation councillor post, Anju Devi, after filing her nomination for Ward No. 11 at the Mini Secretariat in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Congress candidate for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation councillor post, Anju Devi, after filing her nomination for Ward No. 11 at the Mini Secretariat in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Protest march by Punjab women against the AAP over the Women’s Reservation Bill (Constitution 131st Amendment), led by Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Preneet Kaur and Ashwani Sharma also joined the protest at the BJP headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Protest march by Punjab women against the AAP over the Women’s Reservation Bill (Constitution 131st Amendment), led by Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Preneet Kaur and Ashwani Sharma also joined the protest at the BJP headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky

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Women wait outside as their candidate files nomination papers for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections at the Mini Secretariat in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Women wait outside as their candidate files nomination papers for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections at the Mini Secretariat in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Manoj Agarwal, INLD candidate for the mayoral post, files his nomination before the SDM at the Mini Secretariat, Sector 1, in the presence of Abhay Singh Chautala, National President of the Indian National Lok Dal, in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Manoj Agarwal, INLD candidate for the mayoral post, files his nomination before the SDM at the Mini Secretariat, Sector 1, in the presence of Abhay Singh Chautala, National President of the Indian National Lok Dal, in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Supporters dance as Rakesh Malik, Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation councillor post, heads to file his nomination for Ward No. 7 at the Mini Secretariat in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Supporters dance as Rakesh Malik, Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation councillor post, heads to file his nomination for Ward No. 7 at the Mini Secretariat in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Tibetans pay tribute to the 11th Panchen Lama on his 37th birthday at Lhabso Ri, Jonang Monastery in Sanjauli, Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

Tibetans pay tribute to the 11th Panchen Lama on his 37th birthday at Lhabso Ri, Jonang Monastery in Sanjauli, Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

Tibetan monks celebrate the 37th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama at Lhabso Ri, Jonang Monastery in Sanjauli, Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

Tibetan monks celebrate the 37th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama at Lhabso Ri, Jonang Monastery in Sanjauli, Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

Last rites of legendary Olympian and former India hockey captain Gurbux Singh were performed by his grandson and daughter in Zirakpur on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Last rites of legendary Olympian and former India hockey captain Gurbux Singh were performed by his grandson and daughter in Zirakpur on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

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