Photos of the day: Top news images & highlights from today

A mother’s shade: Navigating the scorching streets of Ludhiana on a hot Saturday to get her children safely home. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
Members of the Tibetan Women's Association pay tribute to the 11th Panchen Lama on his 37th birthday at McLeod Ganj. Photo: Kamal Jeet
Workers install an air cooler in a shop at Kamla Market as temperatures rise in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Congress candidate for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation councillor post, Anju Devi, after filing her nomination for Ward No. 11 at the Mini Secretariat in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Protest march by Punjab women against the AAP over the Women’s Reservation Bill (Constitution 131st Amendment), led by Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Preneet Kaur and Ashwani Sharma also joined the protest at the BJP headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Women wait outside as their candidate files nomination papers for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections at the Mini Secretariat in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Manoj Agarwal, INLD candidate for the mayoral post, files his nomination before the SDM at the Mini Secretariat, Sector 1, in the presence of Abhay Singh Chautala, National President of the Indian National Lok Dal, in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Supporters dance as Rakesh Malik, Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation councillor post, heads to file his nomination for Ward No. 7 at the Mini Secretariat in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Tibetans pay tribute to the 11th Panchen Lama on his 37th birthday at Lhabso Ri, Jonang Monastery in Sanjauli, Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Tibetan monks celebrate the 37th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama at Lhabso Ri, Jonang Monastery in Sanjauli, Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Last rites of legendary Olympian and former India hockey captain Gurbux Singh were performed by his grandson and daughter in Zirakpur on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar