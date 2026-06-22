Physics toughest in NEET re-exam, cut-off may drop, say students

The NEET UG re-exam tested endurance and conceptual depth, with the Physics section being dubbed as lengthy and time-consuming by students and educationists. This would lower the cut-off considerably.

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Vivek Thakur, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus and managing director of Scholars Den, said, “According to the feedback from students across multiple centres, the Physics section was lengthy and time-consuming. It was extremely difficult for students to attempt the Physics section in one hour.”

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Speaking with The Tribune, he said even some of the easy questions involved reading a large volume of text, making it difficult to solve them quickly.

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“120+ would be considered a very good score in the Physics section, as only 3-4 questions were straightforward, which would be the read-and-tick type," Thakur said.

Thakur said since Physics has always played a major role in determining the rank in NEET(UG), the lengthy and calculative paper of re-NEET would lower the cut-off considerably.

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“It may eventually bring down the general category cut-offs for Government Medical Colleges to sub-550 Marks level. In 2025, the NEET (UG) paper had a similar toughness level of Physics, making 100+ a very good score and brought down the cut-off to 525. Except for top 100 ranks, if any student scores close to 120 marks out of 180, it would be considered exceptional,” he said.

Vivek Jha, a NEET aspirant from Kota, said that the paper was lengthy. “Physics was the toughest. Chemistry was moderate and biology was easy,” he said.

Nabin Kaarki, national academic director (medical), Aakash Educational Services Limited, said that unlike the exam conducted on May 3, which rewarded straightforward NCERT textbook review, the new test paper tested endurance and conceptual depth.

“The examination demanded rigorous analytical preparation over quick memory recall. Overall, the paper is classified as moderate to difficult, proving visibly more demanding than the initial May session,” he said.

He said Physics was the toughest and lengthiest segment of the entire paper. “Heavily driven by core Mechanics, Electrodynamics, Modern Physics, and Thermodynamics. Application-driven numerical problems created intense time pressure for students,” Kaarki said.

He said that Chemistry was noticeably tougher than the May 3 exam paper. Biology (Botany + Zoology) remained the easiest and highest-scoring zone for candidates.

Offering his insights, Kaarki said, “Owing to the restrictive calculation demands in Physics and Chemistry alongside localized subject ambiguities, the All India Quota (AIQ) General Category cutoff for government seats is expected to experience a downward correction, settling down to 590–600 marks.”