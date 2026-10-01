Press Information Bureau Principal D-G Dhirendra Ojha gets 1-year extension

The Centre has extended the tenure of another senior government official, with Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Dhirendra Ojha being re-employed for one year beyond his superannuation.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu approved Ojha’s re-employment as Principal Director General, PIB, on a contractual basis for one year from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027, or until further orders. The order was issued on the day of his scheduled retirement.

Advertisement

Ojha’s continuation comes amid a series of recent extensions granted to senior officials holding key administrative and strategic positions in the Centre.

Advertisement

In August, the government extended Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan’s tenure by one year beyond August 30, 2026, while Home Secretary Govind Mohan was given a one-year extension up to August 22, 2027. Both were appointed to their posts in 2024.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also given a one-year extension in July, allowing him to remain in office until July 14, 2027. Misri had already received an earlier 19-month extension beyond his superannuation.

Advertisement

The pattern extends beyond the top administrative posts. Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha received his fifth extension in June, with his tenure extended until June 28, 2027.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was granted a third five-year term in June 2024, while Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka received a further one-year extension in 2025.

The latest order on Ojha comes amid a wider pattern of experienced senior officials being retained beyond their normal retirement timelines, either through formal service extensions or, as in Ojha’s case, contractual re-employment.