PIL in SC seeks 4-year LLB course after Class 12, instead of 5-year law course

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to establish a Legal Education Commission to reform the legal education system and to provide for a four-year LLB. degree after Class 12, instead of the five-year law course currently in vogue.

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Taking note of submissions made by petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Monday agreed to hear the PIL next month.

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“The pioneer of the five-year course was not National Law School, Bangalore, but Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. The first batch was around 1982 or 1983…When I passed out, it was already the third batch or so,” the CJI said.

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“But the judiciary is only one stakeholder. We cannot thrust our views. Academicians, jurists, the Bar, social and policy researchers are there. There should be deliberation with theme,” Justice Kant added.

Upadhyay pointed out that in most of the countries the LLB course after Class 12 was of four years while in India it spanned five years without any practical knowledge. The Bar Council of India (which regulates legal education and profession in India) would have to take a decision, he added.

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"The injury caused to the students is extremely large because the 05 years duration of BA-LLB and BBA-LLB course is disproportionate to the course material. The long period puts excessive financial burden on the middle and lower-class family and they are unable to bear such a heavy financial burden. It takes two more years for a student to become the bread-earner in his family," the petitioner submitted.

He contended that the current five-year integrated law programme was failing to attract the best talent and needed structural reforms.

Upadhyay sought the constitution of a commission of eminent jurists and law experts to review and frame the syllabus for legal studies in India and design a more effective curriculum and suggest measures to attract the best talent in the legal profession.