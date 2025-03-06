PIL in SC seeks implementation of National Education Policy in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal

Amid raging controversy over alleged imposition of Hindi on Tamil Nadu, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.

Petitioner GS Mani, who himself hails from Tamil Nadu, alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s views on the NEP were arbitrary, politically motivated and against the fundamental right to free and effective education.

Stalin has opposed the implementation of the three-language formula under the NEP in Tamil Nadu, where only English and Tamil are taught to the children in schools. Stalin alleged that the Central Government planned to impose Hindi through the NEP.

However, maintaining that the NEP did not mention anything about imposition of Hindi, the PIL contended that states were under a constitutional obligation to implement the NEP.

“Though this hon’ble court does not generally have the direct power to compel a state government to accept the policy and sign an official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). However, it has the authority to issue order directions to the state garments in cases where there is a violation of constitutional provisions or laws, and those directions could, in some circumstances, lead to the state government being compelled to take certain actions,” the petitioner submitted.