PIL in SC seeks regulatory framework for stand-up comedy, podcasts, social media platforms and AI-generated content

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Government to formulate a comprehensive regulatory framework for stand-up comedy, podcasts, social media platforms and AI-generated content.

Advertisement

Petitioner Vishal Tiwari contended that existing legal mechanisms were predominantly reactive and were triggered only after false information had already achieved irreversible virality.

Advertisement

“By the time fact-checks or official clarifications are issued, millions of users may have consumed, shared and relied upon inaccurate information, causing lasting reputational injury and erosion of public trust,” he submitted.

Advertisement

Tiwari referred to a controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark during comedian Pranit More’s show in Gurugram and recent “false” information being spread online that several Indian judges and central ministers participated in a badminton tournament in London earlier this month on taxpayers’ money.

“Regardless of whether the statement originated as humour, satire, improvised interaction or entertainment content, its algorithmic amplification transformed an isolated expression into nationwide digital discourse concerning the dignity of women, consent, privacy, public morality and constitutional responsibility,” the petitioner submitted.

Advertisement

He sought the constitution of an independent judicial commission headed by a retired Judge of the top court to examine dissemination of false and manipulated digital narratives. He also demanded constitution of an expert panel for enquiry against misleading and scandalising material circulated on social media platforms and digital publications regarding the badminton tournament.

Misleading material attained extraordinary circulation within a short span of time and generated extensive public commentary, criticism and speculation concerning the functioning, independence and propriety of constitutional institutions, before any official clarification could effectively reach public domain, he contended.