PIL in SC seeks verification mechanism to check fake lawyers with forged degrees

Days after Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra alleged that 35-40 per cent advocates have fake degrees, a PIL in the Supreme Court has sought directions to the Centre, the BCI, state bar councils and the UGC to establish a transparent and uniform verification mechanism to check their credentials.

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Filed by advocate Yogamaya MG, the petition said the issue has a systematic implication affecting the legal profession and the justice delivery system at large.

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If a person with forged documents continued to remain enrolled, the consequences extended beyond professional misconduct as it directly affected litigants, judicial institutions and public confidence in the rule of law, the petitioner contended.

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SC orders Rajasthan, MP, UP to take action to curb illegal sand mining

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to take immediate, effective steps, including initiating the recruitment process to fill vacant posts of forest guards, to curb rampant illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary.

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A Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta asked the three state governments to explore involving local communities in conservation, afforestation, eco-tourism, eco-restoration and surveillance support activities connected with the protection of the sanctuary.

It directed them to establish and operationalise surveillance and monitoring infrastructures in affected regions and put in place a coordinated enforcement action against vehicles and machinery involved in illegal sand mining and the owners and contractors linked to them.

Vacancies in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal: SC issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to respond to a petition highlighting vacancies across the Income Tax Appellate Tribunals and asked high courts to send judicial officers on deputation to meet the requirements.

While issuing notice to the Centre, a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani on the issue. It wanted the AG to ensure that the unfilled posts were filled at the earliest in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

SC notice to Centre on plea alleging 'vague' definition of wetland

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on a petition alleging that the definition of 'wetland' under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, was "vague".

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant asked the Centre and the National Wetlands Committee to respond to spell out their respective stand on the vagueness of the definition by August 10.