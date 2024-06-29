PIL in Supreme Court seeks stay on new criminal laws

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding immediate setting up of an expert panel to examine the viability of the three new criminal laws that are to be implemented from July 1.

Passed by Parliament in December 2023 during the winter session, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively. President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the new laws on December 25, 2023.

The petitioners, Anjale Patel and others, have also sought a stay on the implementation of three new criminal laws saying these would necessitate changes in court procedures, filing requirements and evidentiary standards, potentially requiring lawyers to adapt to revised court practices and rules of evidence.

The Supreme Court had on May 20 refused to entertain a PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari challenging the newly enacted criminal laws, saying “the petition is drafted in a casual manner”.

On April 20, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud hailed the newly enacted criminal laws as a “watershed moment”, saying these laws had transitioned India’s legal framework on criminal justice into a new age.

“These laws signify a watershed moment for our society because no law affects the day-to-day conduct of our society like the criminal law,” CJI Chandrachud had said, addressing a conference on “India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System”. However, the petitioners contended that the introduction of new criminal laws could potentially impact lawyers, posing a range of challenges.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court