Pilgrims hit by Kalka-Howrah train while crossing track in Mirzapur, 3 dead
The victims had come to take a holy bath on the occasion of Kartik Purnima
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
At least three passengers alighting on a platform at Chunar Railway Station were run over by an incoming train on Wednesday, a railway official said.
Advertisement
The passengers were getting off the Chopan Express at platform four and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, said.
"Three to four passengers have died in the incident. The death toll may rise," he said.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement