At least three passengers alighting on a platform at Chunar Railway Station were run over by an incoming train on Wednesday, a railway official said.

The passengers were getting off the Chopan Express at platform four and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, said.

"Three to four passengers have died in the incident. The death toll may rise," he said.