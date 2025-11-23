DT
Home / India / Pilot booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ crew member in Bengaluru hotel

Pilot booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ crew member in Bengaluru hotel

Though the incident occurred in Bengaluru on November 18, a complaint was lodged at Begumpet police station in Hyderabad

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 12:45 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
After returning to Hyderabad, the crew member reported the incident. Photo for representation. iStock
A case was registered against the pilot of a chartered flight here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member in a hotel in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday.

Though the incident occurred in Bengaluru on November 18, she lodged a complaint at Begumpet police station in the city, after which a 'Zero FIR' (an FIR registered irrespective of the place of crime) was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, they said.

"After returning to Hyderabad, the crew member reported the incident here and we registered a case and it was transferred to Halasuru police station in Bengaluru. They are investigating the case," a police official at Begumpet police station said.

