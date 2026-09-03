DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Pilot falls ill mid-air, IndiGo Doha-Bengaluru flight diverted to Muscat

Pilot falls ill mid-air, IndiGo Doha-Bengaluru flight diverted to Muscat

Operating crew member given medical attention after landing; airline sends alternate aircraft, fresh crew to fly passengers to Bengaluru

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Shekhar Singh
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:11 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday after one of the operating pilots fell ill mid-air and required urgent medical attention, forcing the airline to arrange another aircraft and a fresh set of crew to complete the journey.

Flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru, was diverted after the pilot-in-command (PIC) reported feeling unwell, according to sources.

Advertisement

The aircraft landed safely in Muscat, where a medical team attended to the crew member immediately after landing. The airline said the pilot was feeling better.

Advertisement

“IndiGo flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru on 03 September 2026 was diverted to Muscat due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline did not disclose the nature of the medical condition and referred to the person only as an “operating crew member” in its statement.

Advertisement

“The said crew member was attended to by medical team upon landing and is feeling better now,” the spokesperson said.

With the original crew unable to continue the service as scheduled, IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft along with a fresh set of crew to fly the passengers from Muscat to Bengaluru.

The airline said passengers waiting at Muscat were being provided refreshments and regular updates while arrangements were made for the onward journey.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it,” the airline said.

IndiGo said the diversion was undertaken keeping safety considerations in mind and reiterated that the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft remained its top priority.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts