Pilot falls ill mid-air, IndiGo Doha-Bengaluru flight diverted to Muscat

An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday after one of the operating pilots fell ill mid-air and required urgent medical attention, forcing the airline to arrange another aircraft and a fresh set of crew to complete the journey.

Flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru, was diverted after the pilot-in-command (PIC) reported feeling unwell, according to sources.

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The aircraft landed safely in Muscat, where a medical team attended to the crew member immediately after landing. The airline said the pilot was feeling better.

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“IndiGo flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru on 03 September 2026 was diverted to Muscat due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline did not disclose the nature of the medical condition and referred to the person only as an “operating crew member” in its statement.

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“The said crew member was attended to by medical team upon landing and is feeling better now,” the spokesperson said.

With the original crew unable to continue the service as scheduled, IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft along with a fresh set of crew to fly the passengers from Muscat to Bengaluru.

The airline said passengers waiting at Muscat were being provided refreshments and regular updates while arrangements were made for the onward journey.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it,” the airline said.

IndiGo said the diversion was undertaken keeping safety considerations in mind and reiterated that the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft remained its top priority.