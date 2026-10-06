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Home / India / Pilot training aircraft makes emergency landing in agricultural field near Kalaburagi Airport

Pilot training aircraft makes emergency landing in agricultural field near Kalaburagi Airport

The pilot and a trainee co-pilot on board the aircraft are stated to be safe, police said

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PTI
Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Updated At : 09:52 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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A pilot training aircraft made an emergency landing in an agricultural field near the Airport here on Tuesday allegedly due to a technical glitch, police said.

The incident occurred in the evening hours at Pala village in the University Police Station limits here, they said.

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The pilot and a trainee co-pilot on board the aircraft are stated to be safe, police said.

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According to police, the two-seater aircraft belonged to a private training academy located in the airport area. The aircraft was on a routine training flight when it suddenly developed a technical problem.

The crew immediately took action and landed the aircraft safely in an agricultural field, a senior police officer said.

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Following the incident, police personnel and officials from Kalaburagi Airport rushed to the spot.

An investigation is under way by the airport authorities to ascertain the exact cause of the technical issue, police said.

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