Pilots' body ALPA urges DGCA to withdraw Boeing 787 duty extension over safety concerns

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) has demanded that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) immediately withdraw its recent extension of Flight Duty Time Limits (FDTL) for Boeing 787 two-pilot operations, warning of serious safety risks.

In a letter dated October 26, ALPA President Capt. Sam Thomas said the DGCA’s decision to extend duty hours “from 10 hours FT to 10:30 hours and 13 hours of FDP to 14:00 hours” comes despite the FAA restricting captain’s seat recline due to safety concerns.

“The inability to recline the seat significantly reduces the effectiveness of in-flight rest, particularly during long sectors and those operating through the Window of Circadian Low (WOCL),” the letter said.

The association criticised the regulator, saying, “Extending duty hours instead of mandating an augmented crew, particularly so soon after a recent fatal accident, raises serious questions about the prioritisation of flight safety over operational costs and convenience.”

It also stressed the regulatory context, noting that “the CAR was initially placed in abeyance, and only after judicial intervention was it implemented in a phased manner”, highlighting the importance of strict adherence.

ALPA outlined urgent measures: “We therefore urge the DGCA to: 1. Immediately withdraw the FDTL extension for two-pilot 787 operations. 2. Mandate augmented crew (3-man operations) for all flights exceeding 8 hours or operating through the WOCL until the corrective seat modification is implemented and the FAA AD is superseded. 3. Undertake a comprehensive fatigue risk assessment in consultation with flight crew representatives before approving any further deviation from established limits.”

“The recent regulatory action, if left unaddressed, exposes not only the operating crew but also passengers and the travelling public to unnecessary and preventable risk,” Capt. Thomas warned.