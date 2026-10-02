DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Pilots’ body urges PM Modi to honour flydubai Capt Smit with national bravery award

Pilots’ body urges PM Modi to honour flydubai Capt Smit with national bravery award

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, FIP president Capt CS Randhawa said Capt Smit’s conduct during the September 30 incident warranted 'special recognition'

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
flydubai pilot Capt Smit. Photo: ANI
Advertisement

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has sought a national bravery award for flydubai pilot Capt Smit, who was seriously injured in an alleged cockpit attack by his first officer but continued to perform his duties during the emergency and helped bring the aircraft safely to an alternate airport in Saudi Arabia.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, FIP president Capt CS Randhawa said Capt Smit’s conduct during the September 30 incident warranted “special recognition” and urged the government to consider him for an appropriate national bravery award or national civilian honour.

Advertisement

flydubai flight FZ1073 was operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the incident occurred. According to the FIP letter, Capt Smit was reportedly attacked by the First Officer with a crash axe and sustained serious injuries.

Advertisement

The flight was carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members. FIP said the passengers and crew had no control over the extraordinary circumstances unfolding inside the cockpit and their safety depended on the flight crew retaining control of the aircraft and managing the emergency.

“Despite his injuries and the threat inside the flight deck, Capt Smit continued to discharge his responsibilities as Pilot-in-Command,” the federation said. “The aircraft was subsequently diverted safely to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.”

Advertisement

Randhawa said the situation was particularly grave because pilots are trained to deal with aircraft emergencies, adverse weather, technical failures, medical emergencies and other operational threats, whereas an attack on the Pilot-in-Command inside the flight deck presents an “entirely different and exceptionally grave challenge”.

“Capt Smit was reportedly himself seriously injured during the incident. Nevertheless, instead of allowing his personal injuries and the unprecedented threat to compromise his responsibilities, he continued to focus on the safety of the aircraft and the people on board,” Randhawa said.

He said the pilot’s ability to remain composed, exercise command and take critical decisions while injured and under threat demonstrated “extraordinary courage, resilience, situational awareness, leadership and devotion to duty”.

The FIP said Capt Smit’s continued performance of his duties and the subsequent safe diversion to Tabuk represented an exceptional act of professional courage and responsibility. Randhawa said the incident reflected the responsibility accepted by a Pilot-in-Command to place the safety of passengers and crew above personal safety during an extreme emergency.

The federation also noted that Capt Smit had been a member of the FIP until 2022 and said it continues to regard him as part of the wider fraternity of professional pilots.

Seeking national recognition, Randhawa asked the PM to examine the circumstances of the incident, obtain the relevant operational and medical records and consider Capt Smit’s conduct for the highest appropriate form of recognition, subject to verification by the competent authorities.

“Capt Smit’s actions demonstrate that, even when confronted with grave personal danger and serious injury, the responsibility of a true professional pilot remains firmly centred on the safety of those entrusted to his care,” Randhawa said.

The letter has also been marked to the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts