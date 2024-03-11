Pilots on leave, Vistara flight operations hit

ANI

New Delhi, March 10

Vistara was plagued with sudden mass sick leave reported by pilots that impacted its flight operations across India leading to the cancellation and delay of flights.

The delay was also caused due to the mandatory maintenance requirements for some aircraft and other operational reasons. As of now, over a dozen flights have been cancelled, and a large number of Vistara flights have been delayed for over a week. The airline company has acknowledged the delays and flight cancellations that have persisted for several days.

“We have witnessed disruption across our network owing to a host of factors like unforeseen maintenance, poor weather conditions, etc. While there has been no increase in the number of pilots reporting sick, it has added to the reasons contributing to the disruptions,” a Vistara spokesperson said.