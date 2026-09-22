Pink autos put tribal women in driver’s seat at Gujarat’s Statue of Unity

At the foot of the towering Statue of Unity, a fleet of bright pink electric autos is offering visitors more than just a ride. Driven by local tribal women, the autos have emerged as a distinctive symbol of women’s economic empowerment and sustainable tourism in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar.

The women-operated e-rickshaws ferry tourists around the Statue of Unity tourism zone, connecting visitors with attractions spread across the sprawling destination. The service is particularly visible at a site where conventional tourist transport has increasingly given way to electric mobility.

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For women from tribal communities in and around Ekta Nagar, the initiative has opened up a new livelihood opportunity in the transport and tourism sectors.

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The drivers undergo training and obtain the necessary licences before taking to the roads. For many, the job represents a shift from traditional occupations had limited employment opportunities to a regular source of income.

“We used to work in agriculture fields before Ekta Nagar was set up. Thanks to the city, we have a steady income today. I live in a village 8 km away from the city. I drive the pink auto from 8 am till 8.30 pm,” Parul, a member of the Tadvi tribal community, told The Tribune.

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Seeta, who was a homemaker before taking up driving, said the work had enabled her to contribute to her family’s income.

The pink autos also fit into Ekta Nagar’s broader push towards cleaner transportation. Electric vehicles have been promoted around the Statue of Unity tourism area, with e-rickshaws forming part of the local mobility network.

The Statue of Unity authorities have also envisaged a digital ride-hailing system specifically for the Pink Autos to make the service more accessible to visitors.

Around 300 pink autos currently operate in the region, Parul said.

For the thousands of tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, the brightly coloured vehicles have become part of the Ekta Nagar experience. For the women behind the wheel, however, the autos represent something more -- an opportunity to acquire new skills, earn a regular income and enter a profession traditionally dominated by men.