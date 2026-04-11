'Championed rights of women': PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on 200th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, lauding him for championing the rights of women and the marginalised.

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"On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, paying tributes to a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment. This year, we mark the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations. May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress," PM Modi wrote on X.

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Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, along with PM Modi, paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises.

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Among other leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and JP Nadda, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed.

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He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes.

Phule is regarded as an important figure in Maharashtra's social reform movement. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, announced that the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule would be commemorated with events aimed at transforming lives.

Emphasising Phule's principles, PM Modi stated, "In the principles of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the mantras he gave, lie inspiration for us - priority to the backwards. Giving priority to the poor, we want to scale the heights of transformation, and with transparent strategies, we want to bring forth the backward and poor."