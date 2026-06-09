Piyush Goyal hails export of Assam’s GI-tagged Tezpur litchis to Dubai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has welcomed the export of Assam’s Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Tezpur litchis to international markets, saying the move would help farmers secure better returns and open new avenues for agricultural products from Northeast India.

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In a post on X, Goyal said, “Assam’s renowned GI-tagged Tezpur litchi is now spreading its sweetness in foreign markets. With the support of APEDA, the first export shipment of Tezpur litchi has departed for Dubai. This step will give the region’s litchi global recognition, provide farmers with better prices, and create new opportunities for agricultural products from Northeast India.”

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The export coincided with the centenary celebrations of litchi cultivation in Tezpur, which commenced on Sunday. The two-day Tezpur Litchi Festival 2026, organised by the Sonitpur district administration, recently concluded at the District Library in Tezpur, highlighting the century-long legacy of the GI-tagged fruit.

This year’s Bombay variety of Tezpur litchi was sold at prices ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 50 each, with total sales at the festival venue exceeding Rs 4 lakh in a single day.

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The history of litchi cultivation in Tezpur dates back to 1923, when Padmanath Gohain Baruah, the first president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha and the first Assamese chairman of the Tezpur Municipality, established litchi orchards as part of a pond restoration scheme. This initiative laid the foundation for the region’s century-old litchi-growing tradition.

During the festival, one tonne of various litchi varieties was exported to Dubai, while approximately 600 kg were shipped to Singapore.

Sonitpur District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das inaugurated the consignments in the presence of Tezpur MLA Prithviraj Rabha, District Agriculture Officer Pradeep Kumar Talukdar, Sadar Agriculture Officer Zakir Hussain and other dignitaries.

The Tezpur Litchi Festival opened on 6 June with export announcements for Dubai and Singapore. The event underscored efforts to expand markets, promote processing and strengthen the GI-tagged fruit’s profile.

In a symbolic gesture marking the centenary celebrations, 100 specially packaged boxes of premium Tezpur litchis will also be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.