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Home / India / Piyush Goyal leads high-level delegation to Finland for strengthening trade and investment ties

Piyush Goyal leads high-level delegation to Finland for strengthening trade and investment ties

2 institutional MoUs signed to strengthen industry collaboration, investment flows and business engagement between India and Finland

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:35 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Piyush Goyal met Finland's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Riikka Purra to discuss boosting economic ties, trade, investment, digitalisation. Image credits/X @PiyushGoyal
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Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday commenced his official visit to Finland by leading a high-level Indian delegation comprising senior business leaders and government officials to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and industry cooperation.

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The visit witnessed the signing of two institutional Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs), ministerial-level discussions, and extensive engagements between Indian and Finnish industry across key sectors.

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The visit builds on the elevation of India-Finland relations to a Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability during the State Visit of President Alexander Stubb to India in March 2026 and follows the conclusion of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement on 27 January 2026.

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On the first day of the visit, Goyal held bilateral discussions with Dr Sakari Puisto, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in financial markets, innovation, enterprise financing, and expanding bilateral trade and investment.

Goyal also addressed the India-Finland Business Forum held at the House of the Estates in Helsinki. The Forum featured keynote addresses by Puisto and Goyal, followed by interventions by Narayan Sethuramon, Chairman, CII Trade Policy Council, and Lassi Noponen, Director General, Business Finland.

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On the sidelines of the Business Forum, two MoUs were signed between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Business Finland, and between CII and the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), creating new institutional mechanisms to promote industry collaboration and facilitate greater business engagement between the two countries.

Indian and Finnish companies also participated in sector-specific interactions covering digital and frontier technologies, space, clean energy, bio economy, circular economy, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, exploring opportunities for collaboration, investment and technology partnerships.

In his address, Goyal highlighted the shared ambition of India and Finland to double bilateral trade by 2030 and emphasised the opportunities created by the India–EU Free Trade Agreement to expand trade, investment, manufacturing and innovation partnerships.

The day’s engagements concluded with a networking reception hosted by the Embassy of India in Helsinki, providing an opportunity for business leaders, policymakers and stakeholders from both countries to further strengthen institutional and commercial ties.

The engagements on the first day of the visit reflect the growing momentum in India-Finland economic relations and reaffirm the commitment of both countries to building a resilient, innovation-driven and future-oriented partnership.

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