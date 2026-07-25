Piyush Goyal files police complaint against deepfake video, Govt orders takedown

A video purportedly showing Union Minister Piyush Goyal making inflammatory remarks against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has gone viral on social media.

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The minister, however, clarified that the video is fake and has been manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).

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“Humein do teen cockroach ko sare aam latka dena chahiye jisse CJP ko andaza ho sake ki ham kis had tak ja sakte hain. (Some of these cockroaches should be hanged in the public so that they know the extent to which we can take action)," states the video’s message.

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An investigation by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check also found that it was a fabricated video.

According to PIB Fact Check, the viral clip is doctored and is being circulated by Pakistan-backed propaganda social media accounts with the alleged intent of misleading people and inciting unrest amid the ongoing student protests in Delhi.

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The agency urged the public not to trust or share the fabricated video without verification.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal responded to the controversy through a post on X, stating that his original remarks to the media outside Parliament had been 'maliciously doctored using AI' to create and circulate a deepfake video. He said the manipulated clip was an attempt to spread misinformation.

"My remarks to the media outside Parliament have been maliciously doctored using AI to create and circulate a deepfake video in an attempt to spread misinformation.

I have filed a police complaint, and an FIR (No. 123/26) has been registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station at 4:35 AM on 25 July 2026. Strict legal action will be taken against everyone involved in creating, circulating, or amplifying this fake video," he said in a post on X.

"The irresponsible misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public cannot and will not be tolerated. I urge everyone to rely only on verified and authentic sources for information. I have complete faith that India's aware and tech-savvy citizens, especially our youth, will not fall prey to such misinformation," he added.

The minister warned that strict legal action would be taken against everyone involved in creating, circulating or amplifying the fake video.

Goyal also appealed to citizens to rely only on verified and authentic sources for information and expressed confidence that India's tech-savvy citizens, particularly the youth, would not fall for such misinformation.

The PIB clarified that in his actual interaction with the media, Goyal spoke about the Centre's action against those involved in paper leak cases, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already directed strict legal action and that fast-track courts would be set up to ensure speedy punishment for the accused.