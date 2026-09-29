Piyush to attend G20 trade ministers’ meeting in US

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is set to visit the US from September 29 to October 5, 2026, where he will participate in the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 30 and October 1, 2026, at the invitation of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

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The meeting will bring together trade ministers of G20 members. India will engage constructively with all G20 members and work towards a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at its core, while ensuring adequate policy space for developing countries.

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On the sidelines of the meeting, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts. The engagements will focus on expanding opportunities for farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, start-ups, MSMEs and other enterprises.

Goyal will also engage bilaterally with his counterpart from the United States as part of ongoing efforts to advance a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalise an interim deal in line with the Joint Statement of February 7, 2026.

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In Milwaukee and Chicago, Goyal will meet chief executives of leading American companies in manufacturing, consumer goods, agri-business, retail and technology, and participate in round-table discussions with businesses, start-ups and innovative companies.

He will highlight the opportunities India offers as a manufacturing and investment destination and invite American companies to deepen their partnerships with Indian enterprises.

In Chicago, Goyal will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti and to Swami Vivekananda. He will also interact with professional associations representing the Indian community.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the trade and investment partnership between India and the United States and deepen India’s engagement with its G20 partners.