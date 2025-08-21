‘Planned’ disruptions cost Lok Sabha 83 hours of work: Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday expressed deep concern over the repeated disruptions witnessed during the Monsoon session, saying the House could function for only 37 hours against the 120 hours scheduled.

Before adjourning the House for an indefinite period (sine die), Birla in his valedictory remarks said the country expected meaningful debates from its representatives, but “planned disruptions” and “sloganeering” had prevented the House from functioning smoothly.

“Honourable Members, as public representatives, the entire country watches our conduct and functioning. The public has great expectations from us that we have serious and meaningful discussions… in accordance with the decorum of Parliament,” Birla said, urging members to maintain restraint in language and behaviour.

Notably, throughout the Monsoon session, the Opposition vociferously protested against the government over two key issues — initial days were marred with the demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and later over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter exercise in Bihar.

Birla reminded MPs that while differences of opinion were natural in democracy, the collective responsibility should be to ensure the House runs with “dignity, decorum and decency”.

“We have to think about what message we are sending to the citizens through the country’s highest democratic institution,” he said.

The Monsoon session, which began on July 21, saw the introduction of 14 Bills and passage of 12, including key legislations. Two special discussions were also held — on Operation Sindoor (July 28-29) and on the achievements of India’s space programme (August 18).

However, Birla noted that disruptions had severely hampered legislative business. Of the 419 starred questions listed for oral replies, only 55 could be taken up due to the impasse.

“We had all decided at the beginning of the session that we would have 120 hours of discussion… but due to the continuous deadlock, we could barely work for 37 hours,” the Speaker said.