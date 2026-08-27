DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘Playgrounds more important than PlayStations’: PM Modi urges youth to embrace sports

‘Playgrounds more important than PlayStations’: PM Modi urges youth to embrace sports

Addressing athletes during the Khelo India Dialogue via video conferencing, Modi said sports was increasingly finding space alongside studies and career planning, reflecting growing confidence in India’s sporting future

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:24 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged India’s youngsters to make sports a part of their daily lives, calling for a shift from excessive screen time towards greater participation in outdoor activities.

Advertisement

Addressing athletes during the Khelo India Dialogue via video conferencing, Modi said sports was increasingly finding space alongside studies and career planning, reflecting growing confidence in India’s sporting future.

Advertisement

“When time table is being made for career and studies, sports is also getting its place. This is the change due to which India's trust in its sporting future is increasing,” he said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister stressed that schools should not treat sports as a mere co-curricular activity and make it part of students’ everyday routine.

“Sports culture is established when schools do not consider sports periods as a co-curricular activity, but as a way of life. This is how the talent pool is developed, and the children get support from their families,” Modi said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the growing use of smartphones, computers and gaming consoles among youngsters, he said, “Sports centres are more important than screens. Playgrounds are more important than playstations. It will only happen when our youth will take this approach forward.”

Modi also underlined the role of sports in developing resilience and a competitive spirit.

“We often hear that, for a healthy society, a good family system, and a better work culture, the sportsman spirit is essential. And this spirit is very difficult to learn without going to the sports field,” he said.

“Sports does not only teach us to become champions, it teaches us to become better competitors. Rising, falling... falling and then rising again... Sports brings this zeal within us,” he added.

He further said an athlete’s success benefits their family, educational institution and wider community, noting, “Those who play, they blossom.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts