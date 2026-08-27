‘Playgrounds more important than PlayStations’: PM Modi urges youth to embrace sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged India’s youngsters to make sports a part of their daily lives, calling for a shift from excessive screen time towards greater participation in outdoor activities.

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Addressing athletes during the Khelo India Dialogue via video conferencing, Modi said sports was increasingly finding space alongside studies and career planning, reflecting growing confidence in India’s sporting future.

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“When time table is being made for career and studies, sports is also getting its place. This is the change due to which India's trust in its sporting future is increasing,” he said.

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The Prime Minister stressed that schools should not treat sports as a mere co-curricular activity and make it part of students’ everyday routine.

“Sports culture is established when schools do not consider sports periods as a co-curricular activity, but as a way of life. This is how the talent pool is developed, and the children get support from their families,” Modi said.

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Highlighting the growing use of smartphones, computers and gaming consoles among youngsters, he said, “Sports centres are more important than screens. Playgrounds are more important than playstations. It will only happen when our youth will take this approach forward.”

Modi also underlined the role of sports in developing resilience and a competitive spirit.

“We often hear that, for a healthy society, a good family system, and a better work culture, the sportsman spirit is essential. And this spirit is very difficult to learn without going to the sports field,” he said.

“Sports does not only teach us to become champions, it teaches us to become better competitors. Rising, falling... falling and then rising again... Sports brings this zeal within us,” he added.

He further said an athlete’s success benefits their family, educational institution and wider community, noting, “Those who play, they blossom.”