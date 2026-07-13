Plea concerning airfares: SC asks Centre to place rules before it within two weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to place before it, within two weeks, the rules framed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which aims to modernise India's aviation sector.

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A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the rules should be placed before it in a sealed cover, irrespective of whether they have been laid before Parliament.

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The apex court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who has sought a robust and independent regulator to ensure transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector, along with regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfares and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.

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Counsel appearing for the Centre informed the bench that the draft rules were ready and were in the process of being translated.

He said the rules had to be placed before Parliament.

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"We grant two weeks' time to the respondents to place before this court in a sealed cover the rules which have been framed, irrespective of the fact whether they are placed before the Houses of Parliament," the bench said.

Senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava, appearing for Laxminarayanan, said that until the new rules came into effect, the old rules would continue to operate.

Flagging the "exorbitant airfares" being charged, Srivastava said, "The solution is that this court must consider having a robust and effective regulatory mechanism which is independent."

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on Aug. 3.

While hearing the plea on May 15, the apex court said there should be some rationalisation of airfares and asked the Centre to provide relief to flyers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre at the time, told the bench that the new law had come into effect in January 2025 and the corresponding rules were being prepared.

On Nov. 17 last year, the top court sought responses from the Centre and others on Laxminarayanan's plea seeking a robust and independent regulator to ensure transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector.

On Feb. 23, the Centre told the apex court that the Ministry of Civil Aviation was actively considering the issues raised in the plea.

While hearing the matter in January, the top court said it would intervene over the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfares and flagged the steep rise in fares during festivals.

The court had described the exorbitant rise in airfares as "exploitation" and asked the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file their replies to the plea.

The petition claimed that all private airlines had, without any credible justification, reduced the free check-in baggage allowance for economy-class passengers from 25 kg to 15 kg, "thereby converting what was earlier part of the ticketed service into a new revenue stream".

It said the "new policy of permitting only a single piece for check-in and the absence of any rebate, compensation or benefit to passengers who do not avail themselves of check-in baggage demonstrates the arbitrary and discriminatory nature of the measure".

The plea also claimed that no authority currently has the power to review or cap airfares or ancillary fees, allowing airlines to exploit consumers through hidden charges and unpredictable pricing.

It further alleged that the "unregulated, opaque and exploitative conduct of airlines manifesting in arbitrary fare hikes, unilateral reduction of services, absence of on-ground grievance redressal and unjustified dynamic pricing algorithms directly infringes upon citizens' fundamental rights to equality, freedom of movement and life with dignity".

The plea said the absence of regulatory safeguards results in arbitrary fare hikes, especially during festivals or weather disruptions, disproportionately harming poorer and last-minute travellers.

It added that the state's failure to regulate fare algorithms, cancellation policies, service continuity and grievance mechanisms amounted to a dereliction of its constitutional duty and warranted urgent judicial intervention.

The plea also said there was no rule preventing airlines from increasing fares based on demand, arguing that allowing such freedom in an essential service was unjustifiable. PTI