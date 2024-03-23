Plea filed in High Court demands his ouster as CM

New Delhi, March 22
A day after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in a money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy scam, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking his removal from the post of CM.
Filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, the petition has certain defects and will be listed for hearing once these were cured, sources said. Citing Article 163 and 164 of the Constitution, Yadav contended that Kejriwal’s current status as an inmate incapacitated him from fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of his position as CM.
He said a CM embroiled in a financial scandal should not be allowed to continue in office while in jail as it not only obstructed due process of law but also undermined the constitutional machinery of the state. Yadav has demanded the Centre, Delhi Government and Principal Secretary to Delhi L-G VK Saxena be asked to explain under what authority Kejriwal was holding the post of Delhi CM even after his arrest. & PTI
