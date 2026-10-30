Plea in Madras HC seeks probe into Saurav Das' background, cancellation of passport, Aadhaar

A businessman on Friday approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to immediately conduct a detailed, thorough and fair probe into the background and personal details of Yogesh Sharma alias Saurav Das, the National Co-Convenor of the Cockroach Janata Party, and his parents.

In his petition, Ganesh Kumar alleged that Das's lineage could be traced to Nepal and that the matter required investigation. If found to be true, "he cannot lecture about our government and our judiciary," the petitioner said. He also accused Das of "abusing" the judiciary.

Advertisement

The petitioner sought the cancellation of Das's passport and Aadhaar card if the allegations were found to be true.

Advertisement

The first bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, before which the PIL filed by Ganesh Kumar of Kancheepuram district came up for hearing, ordered notice, returnable in six weeks, to the Union government, the Regional Passport Officer and 10 others.

In his petition, Kumar also sought a direction to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block the Twitter and Instagram accounts operating under the name "Saurav Das" and prevent him from making any further derogatory statements against the judiciary and judges of the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

He further sought to restrain Das from making any defamatory, browbeating, abusive, vulgar, barbaric or disparaging statements against the judiciary as a whole, particularly personal remarks against judges of the Supreme Court, High Courts and subordinate courts, under the guise of freedom of speech and expression. The restraint, he sought, should extend to statements made through any media, including social media platforms, either by Das himself or through his friends, colleagues, agents or representatives, pending disposal of the case.

"Das has been constantly abusing the judiciary, and this, in itself, amounts to an abuse of the Constitution," Kumar added.

He further submitted that if the information regarding Das's Nepali roots was true, it would mean that Yogesh Sharma had deliberately concealed these facts and fraudulently obtained an Aadhaar card, voter ID card and passport in India.

"He has no business to abuse the judiciary," the petitioner contended.

In the interest of the nation, a deeper probe was necessary into how Das managed to obtain an Aadhaar card and passport, the sources of his funds, and the persons from whom he was receiving financial support while making statements against the judiciary as a whole, Kumar submitted.

He further argued that, in the name of accountability, the bank account through which Das was allegedly receiving funds should also be investigated.