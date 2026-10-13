Plea in Supreme Court challenges denotification of Jantar Mantar as protest site

Two days after the Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest venue and designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as alternative sites for demonstrations, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the decision.

The petition questioned the suitability of designated protest sites, contending that the top court had earlier recognised Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and rejected Ramlila Maidan as an unsuitable alternative.

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It questioned the rationale behind the restrictions and the selection of new venues, alleging that some of them were situated near Delhi’s landfill areas and not suitable for hosting public gatherings.

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Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to October 15 the hearing on petitions related to protests, closure of Metro stations and disruptions in train services in connection with the October 10 CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar due to the indisposition of Justice V Mohana.

A Bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Mohana sought the personal presence of a senior Delhi Police officer to explain the alleged assault on women journalists during the protest after senior counsel Indira Jaising mentioned a petition filed by Network of Women in Media.

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There were at least three other petitions relating to recent protests filed in the top court. The first one was on behalf of Lawyers’ Association for Constitution and four of its members were allegedly manhandled and illegally detained by the Delhi Police during protests on October 10 and 11.

The second one by Free Speech Collective sought binding guidelines to protect journalists from alleged unlawful detention, physical assault, intimidation and obstruction by the police while covering protests. The petition alleged that journalists continued to face police action even after the top court directed the authorities not to hinder their professional work.

The third petition filed by some lawyers was against the mob-gathering on the Supreme Court premises on Monday evening after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders marched to the top court’s Registry to file a petition against the Election Commission and the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Senior lawyers Gaurav Bhatia and Mahesh Jethmalani mentioned it before a CJI-led Bench, which agreed to take it up on Thursday.

Rahul’s petition was not listed for hearing on Tuesday as it had 14 defects pointed out by the Registry.

CJI Kant assured all the petitioners that their matters would be listed for hearing on Thursday, subject to clearing of defects.