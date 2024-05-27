Plea in Supreme Court seeks exemption for lawyers from wearing black coats during summer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

Amid scorching heat in Delhi and northern India, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to State Bar Councils amend the rules and the Advocate Act 1961 to exempt lawyers from wearing traditional black coats and gowns during summer months.

The British-origin dress code of black coats and gowns failed to take into consideration the country's varied climatic considerations, petitioner Shailendra Mani Tripathi, a lawyer, contended.

“The dress code for advocate which has been prescribed in India is not suitable for the Indian climate. Wearing a warm coat like a blanket in summer is no less than any torture. The climate of India is full of diversity. High temperature and humid weather prevail almost throughout the year in most parts of India. Wearing warm clothes in the above type of weather affects the work efficiency, which directly affects the quality of justice,” Tripathi submitted.

Making lawyers wear heavy black coats in summer makes their working conditions unsafe and uncomfortable, he said, adding, “This isn't just inconvenient; it violates their right to a safe workplace.”

Tripathi wanted State Bar Councils to determine ‘months of prevailing summer’ for each state in order to exempt the wearing of the black coat and gown for those months.

The petitioner urged the top court to set up a panel of medical experts to study how wearing warm clothes in summer affects the health and quality of work for lawyers and make recommendations.

Based on the expert panel recommendations, the petitioner wanted the top court to consider relaxing the traditional dress code for advocates.

“The continuous absorption of heat by the black colour of the uniform causes much irritability, duress and is counterproductive for the active work profile of advocates. This, the petition states is violative of the right to safe working conditions for advocates across the country,” the petitioner said.

