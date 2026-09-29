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Home / India / Plea in Supreme Court seeks recall of CEC law verdict citing judge’s son’s EC link

Plea in Supreme Court seeks recall of CEC law verdict citing judge’s son’s EC link

Petitioner alleges ‘reasonable apprehension of bias’ over Justice SC Sharma’s son being EC counsel; seeks fresh hearing

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:51 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Petition has been filed seeking recall of the September 23 order and a fresh hearing before an appropriate Bench. File photo
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Six days after a Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SC Sharma referred petitions challenging the law on appointment of the CEC and ECs to a Constitution Bench despite delivering a split verdict, a petition in the Supreme Court has sought recall of the order over alleged association of Justice Sharma’s son with the Election Commission.

Now, Jaya Thakur – one of the petitioners – has filed a petition seeking recall of the September 23 order and a fresh hearing before an appropriate Bench.

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In the September 23 judgment, Justice Datta rejected the demand, while Justice Sharma concluded that the petitions raised substantial questions of law which were required to be decided by a five-judge Constitution Bench.

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Thakur contended that Justice Sharma, who agreed with the Centre’ demand to refer the matter to a Constitution Bench, should not have heard the matter in view of a direct conflict of interest as Justice Sharma’s son was the Election Commission’s counsel before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

There was a “reasonable apprehension of bias and propriety” since Justice Sharma's son, Siddharth Sharma, was a standing counsel for the Election Commission before the Madhya Pradesh High Court since July 2024, she submitted.

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In her curative petition, Thakur has sought exemption from first filing a review petition, as it would be listed before the same Bench and thus “no useful purpose would be served”.

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