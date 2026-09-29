Plea in Supreme Court seeks recall of CEC law verdict citing judge’s son’s EC link

Six days after a Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SC Sharma referred petitions challenging the law on appointment of the CEC and ECs to a Constitution Bench despite delivering a split verdict, a petition in the Supreme Court has sought recall of the order over alleged association of Justice Sharma’s son with the Election Commission.

Now, Jaya Thakur – one of the petitioners – has filed a petition seeking recall of the September 23 order and a fresh hearing before an appropriate Bench.

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In the September 23 judgment, Justice Datta rejected the demand, while Justice Sharma concluded that the petitions raised substantial questions of law which were required to be decided by a five-judge Constitution Bench.

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Thakur contended that Justice Sharma, who agreed with the Centre’ demand to refer the matter to a Constitution Bench, should not have heard the matter in view of a direct conflict of interest as Justice Sharma’s son was the Election Commission’s counsel before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

There was a “reasonable apprehension of bias and propriety” since Justice Sharma's son, Siddharth Sharma, was a standing counsel for the Election Commission before the Madhya Pradesh High Court since July 2024, she submitted.

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In her curative petition, Thakur has sought exemption from first filing a review petition, as it would be listed before the same Bench and thus “no useful purpose would be served”.