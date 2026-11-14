Plea in Supreme Court to ensure hygienic potable water, medical facilities at railway stations

A PIL in the Supreme Court has sought directions to the Centre and others to undertake time-bound corrective measures at railway stations to ensure hygienic potable water, emergency medical facilities, functional toilets and accessibility for passengers.

Filed by one Krishnakant, the PIL requested the top court to issue directions to the authorities concerned to ensure comprehensive and periodic testing of all passenger drinking water sources at railway stations in accordance with the prescribed standards.

The PIL urged the top court to direct the authorities to immediately address deficiencies directly affecting passenger health and safety, particularly unsafe drinking water, sanitation and cleanliness, toilets, waste management and emergency medical preparedness.

The matter is listed for hearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on November 16.

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It sought directions to forthwith undertake time-bound corrective and remedial measures at railway stations to ensure hygienic drinking water, cleanliness and sanitation, functional toilets, proper waste management, accessibility, emergency medical facilities and all prescribed minimum essential amenities to safeguard the health, safety, dignity and life of railway passengers.

“Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction, directing the respondents to ensure comprehensive and periodic testing of all passenger drinking water sources in accordance with the prescribed standards, including for E. coli, total coliforms and other bacteriological and chemical parameters, and to immediately discontinue every unsafe or contaminated source and provide safe alternative drinking water until rectification and certification,” it submitted.

Referring to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report tabled flagging the presence of E. coli bacteria in drinking water from water coolers and unhygienic conditions in washrooms at several stations, the PIL sought a direction to the authorities concerned to implement, within definite timelines, the applicable recommendations of the CAG report through station-wise corrective action and an effective, transparent monitoring mechanism.

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In case of failure, neglect or unjustified delay in rectifying the deficiencies within the prescribed time-frame, responsibility and accountability should be fixed upon the concerned officers with appropriate action in accordance with law, it said.