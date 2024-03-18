Plea seeks info on bonds sold between March ’18-April ’19

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 17

A citizens’ group has moved the Supreme Court seeking disclosure of details of the electoral bonds sold between March 1, 2018, and April 11, 2019. The plea comes days after a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on March 11 scrapped the electoral bonds scheme.

In an application filed in the top court, the Citizen’s Rights Trust — an association of lawyers, social activists, academicians, journalists and students — has said 9,159 bonds worth Rs 4,002 crore have been sold between March 2018 to April 2019, which should also be disclosed.

The Trust sought a direction to the SBI to share the details of electoral bonds sold and redeemed between March 1, 2018, and April 11, 2019, including the alphanumeric number, date of purchase, denomination, and names of donors and parties with the poll panel.

“It is submitted that once the entire Electoral Bond Scheme is held to be violative of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, the citizens are entitled to know the details of the donor and donee of the entire period from March 2018 onwards (the date when the scheme became functional).

