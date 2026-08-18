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Home / India / 'Please take Gyanesh Kumar to America': Congress' swipe after Trump praise

'Please take Gyanesh Kumar to America': Congress' swipe after Trump praise

Making a strong case for stricter electoral laws in the US, Trump praises Indian election system, recalls Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar questioning lack of voter identification in American polls

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. PTI file
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The Congress on Tuesday scoffed at US President Donald Trump's praise for the Indian election system, saying, "Please take Gyanesh Kumar to America and keep him there."

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Making a strong case for stricter electoral laws in the US, Trump praised the Indian election system and recalled Chief Election Commissioner Kumar questioning the lack of voter identification in American polls.

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In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said over 646 million people participated in the recent general elections in India, and yet less than one per cent voted through postal ballots.

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Reacting to Trump's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Dear Donald Trump, please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight."

"For all the insults and bullying you've sent our way; this is the least we can do for you. To SIR With Love, from India," Khera wrote on X.

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In his remarks on social media, Trump said India's chief election commissioner had spoken with officials from his administration earlier this month, and asked how US elections can be held without a valid photo identification card.

The US president made these remarks to drum up support for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide voter identification requirement and severely limit voting by mail.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration, ' How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID," Trump wrote.

"India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document."

"We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted.

Trump has been insisting on passing the SAVE America Act, claiming the move would curb electoral fraud.

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