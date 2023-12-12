PM: ‘Amrit Kaal’ exam time for citizens, not a moment to waste

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday compared 25 years of India’s ‘Amrit Kaal’, the period until the centenary of Independence in 2047, with examination time for citizens and said the country could not afford to waste even one moment in the pursuit of a developed India.

Complete dedication We have to work 24 hours for a developed India. Our nation has to transform into a disciplined family. We cannot lose even a moment. Narendra Modi, PM

Launching ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth’ to engage youngsters in the mission for a developed India, the Prime Minister asked them to treat the 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’ like a period of examination.

“This period is the same as examination time when students are confident of their performance and yet do not leave anything to chance, and keep preparing till the last minute. They invest each moment in preparation. Families also subject themselves to the same discipline. Likewise, for us as citizens also, the date for exams has been declared,” said the PM.

“We have to work 24 hours for a developed India. Our nation has to transform into a disciplined family. We cannot lose even a moment,” said the PM, urging youth participation in the national campaign to build a developed India.

The PM told youngsters that all their goals and the objective of all their pledges should be one —building a developed India.

“The ideas of each youth, no matter how diverse, have to be aligned with the goal of a developed India. For Vikshit Bharat @2047 vision, you must think outside the box,” the PM told the youth.

He said India had to create a generation of youngsters that would offer leadership and direction to the country.

“We need a youth army which will keep national interest and duties on top. As a citizen, we have to augment our efforts to ensure we become alert citizens. We have to reach a level of awareness in society where people are so conscious of their duties that they honour red lights with or without cameras and reach office on time,” the PM added.

