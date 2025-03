The announcement came after Modi chaired the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife, where nine key conservation decisions were taken.

Before the meeting, the PM took a lion safari at Gujarat’s Gir National Park, home to the world’s last Asiatic lion population, estimated at 600 lions. Conservation efforts have led to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reclassifying Asiatic lions from ‘endangered’ to ‘vulnerable’ in 2024.

Modi announced that since Asiatic lions have naturally dispersed into Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, conservation efforts in Barda will receive increased support, including prey augmentation and habitat improvements. The government has also allocated Rs 2,900 crore over the next decade for lion conservation.

Expanding the cheetah introduction initiative, Modi announced that Gandhisagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh and Banni Grasslands in Gujarat will also host cheetahs in addition to existing sites.

A new Tiger Conservation Scheme will focus on tiger populations outside designated tiger reserves, while a dedicated Gharial Conservation Project will address the species’ declining numbers.

The first-ever riverine dolphin estimation report was released during the meeting, counting 6,327 dolphins across 28 rivers in eight states. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest numbers, followed by Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. Modi emphasised exposure visits for schoolchildren in dolphin habitats to boost awareness.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the National Referral Centre for Wildlife in Junagadh, which will oversee wildlife health and disease management.

To address human-wildlife conflict, a Centre of Excellence will be established at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) campus in SACON, Coimbatore. Modi stressed the use of artificial intelligence, geospatial mapping and remote sensing for tackling issues like forest fires and human-animal conflicts.

Modi urged the documentation of traditional conservation knowledge using AI to benefit other national parks and sanctuaries. He also directed the Wildlife Board and the Environment Ministry to collect regional manuscripts and indigenous knowledge related to forest and wildlife conservation.

“Gir is a success story in lion and leopard conservation. This traditional knowledge should be documented and applied to other national parks,” Modi said.

With these decisions, the government aims to strengthen conservation efforts for multiple endangered species while leveraging technology, research, and traditional wisdom for wildlife protection.